DENVER (AP) — Trevor Story hit two home runs, including a go-ahead two-run drive in the fifth inning, and the Colorado Rockies hung on to beat the Chicago Cubs 6-5.
Sam Hilliard and Connor Joe also homered and Brendan Rodgers extended his hitting streak to 12 games with two singles. The Rockies took two of three from the Cubs. Wilson Contreras hit a two-run double in Chicago’s four-run fifth.READ MORE: Chicago Police Officer Melvina Bogard Charged With Aggravated Battery, Official Misconduct In 2020 Shooting Of Ariel Roman At CTA Red Line Station
The Cubs concluded their six-game trip with a 2-4 mark after a series of trade deadline deals that saw the departure of stalwarts Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant and Javier Báez. Story was the subject of trade rumors before the deadline.
© 2021 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.READ MORE: Secretary Of State Facilities To Require Employees Show Proof Of COVID Vaccination
Final: Rockies 6, Cubs 5. pic.twitter.com/GGz4bL1qAF
— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 5, 2021MORE NEWS: Bears Training Camp: Tight End Jimmy Graham Frustrated Over NFLPA Proposal For Daily COVID-19 Testing For Vaccinated Players