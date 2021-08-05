DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:i-65, Indiana, Jasper County

CHICAGO (CBS)– One northbound lane is open on I-65 after a crash involving a semi truck in Jasper County.

Indiana Department of Transportation said the crash in Jasper County took place at MM 214.

Police have not said if anyone was injured or released the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story. 

