CHICAGO (CBS)– One northbound lane is open on I-65 after a crash involving a semi truck in Jasper County.
CRASH – I-65 in Jasper County; All northbound lanes of I-65 are closed due to a crash at MM 214, with traffic being diverted at U.S. 231 (Exit 205). Also, one southbound lane is closed, but traffic is moving. Avoid the area if at all possible. pic.twitter.com/viZOsf0WDn
— INDOT Northwest (@INDOTNorthwest) August 5, 2021
Indiana Department of Transportation said the crash in Jasper County took place at MM 214.
Police have not said if anyone was injured or released the cause of the crash.
This is a developing story.