CHICAGO (CBS) — One of the biggest cities in the world is showing off its new bird’s eye view of Brazil, and it was inspired by Chicago.
The Mirante do Vale, the tallest building in São Paulo, now features a glass-floor on its 42nd level. Where have we heard of that before?
It's called the Sampa Sky, and officially opens to the public on Sunday.
People who got an early preview admitted to being a little scared, but said the beautiful view helped them overcome the fear.
Sampa Sky was inspired by the Ledge on the 103rd floor of the Willis Tower, more than 1,300 feet in the air above downtown Chicago.