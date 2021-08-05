CHICAGO (CBS) — The exit ramp from the northbound Stevenson Expressway to the northbound Tri-State Tollway was closed Thursday morning, after a semi-trailer truck crashed and ended up on its side.
Illinois State Police said the truck crashed into a wall along the Stevenson around 6:10 a.m., and rolled onto its side.
The exit ramp from the northbound Stevenson to the northbound Tri-State was closed while crews worked to remove the truck from the scene and clean up a fuel spill.
The exit ramp remained closed as of about 8:20 a.m.