By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — The exit ramp from the northbound Stevenson Expressway to the northbound Tri-State Tollway was closed Thursday morning, after a semi-trailer truck crashed and ended up on its side.

Illinois State Police said the truck crashed into a wall along the Stevenson around 6:10 a.m., and rolled onto its side.

The exit ramp from the northbound Stevenson to the northbound Tri-State was closed while crews worked to remove the truck from the scene and clean up a fuel spill.

The exit ramp remained closed as of about 8:20 a.m.

