CHICAGO (CBS) — A 4-year-old and a 19-year-old are hospitalized after they were shot Friday evening on Chicago’s West Side.
According to police, the two were near a sidewalk in the 4000 block of W. Washingon around 7:15 p.m. when they were shot from an unknown direction.
The 19-year-old man was struck in the abdomen and buttocks and taken to Mount Sinai Medical Center in critical condition. The 4-year-old girl was struck in the foot and transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition.
No one is in custody.