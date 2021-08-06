DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:child shot, shooting, West Garfield Park, West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 4-year-old and a 19-year-old are hospitalized after they were shot Friday evening on Chicago’s West Side.

According to police, the two were near a sidewalk in the 4000 block of W. Washingon around 7:15 p.m. when they were shot from an unknown direction.

The 19-year-old man was struck in the abdomen and buttocks and taken to Mount Sinai Medical Center in critical condition. The 4-year-old girl was struck in the foot and transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff