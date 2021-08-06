CHICAGO (CBS)– Friday is the final day on the job for long-time Aurora Police Chief Kristen Ziman.
Ziman is retiring after 30-years on the force.
She began as a police cadet and worked her way up through the ranks and became Aurora's first female police chief in 2016.
She was also a finalist for the Chicago police superintendent job that went to David Brown.
Ziman and the department were honored for their response to the Henry Pratt Warehouse mass shooting in 2019 that left five employees dead and injured five officers.