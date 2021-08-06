CHICAGO (CBS) — Another Bartlett High School student has died, after a Tuesday night rollover crash that left a player on the football team dead.

Around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, four Bartlett High School students were involved in single-vehicle crash Newport Lane and Devon Avenue.

Alex Czerwik, 16, died the night of the crash, which also injured his brother, Adrian, and two other classmates, according to Bartlett police and the Bartlett Raiders youth football program.

On Friday, the Bartlett Raiders announced one of those students, Cameron Kelty, has since died of his injuries.

“Words can’t describe how broken hearted these kids and families are over this tragic accident that has shaken our community to its core,” the Raiders said in a Facebook post. “Raider Nation we need to pull together now more than ever. We will get through this….together.”

Police have said a 16-year-old boy was driving a 2021 Honda Civic west on Devon Avenue from Newport Boulevard – which is a different street from Newport Lane – when his car hit the curb, a speed limit sign, and a utility pole. The car then flipped on its roof, police said.

The driver and the three passengers all had to be extricated. Alex Czerwik, who had been the front-seat passenger, died at the scene.

Two other boys who had been in the back seat were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. The driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and also was taken to the hospital.

Alex and his brother, Adrian, both played on the Bartlett High School Hawks football team. While Alex was killed, Adrian suffered serious injuries, but was recovering, the Raiders youth football program said.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Bartlett police at (630) 837-0846.

The Czerwik family has also set up a GoFundMe for funeral and medical expenses.