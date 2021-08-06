CHICAGO (CBS) — Be on the lookout for scattered storms in the forecast now through Friday night.
According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, this weekend will feature warm and humid conditions.
There will be pop-up storm chances Saturday afternoon during the heat of the day.
Then by Sunday evening, a more organized storm threat takes shape.
TONIGHT: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low of 69.
SATURDAY: Warm and humid. Stray afternoon storm chance. High 86.
SUNDAY: Heat builds. Afternoon storms develop, especially late in the day. High 90.