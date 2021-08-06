CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Public Schools will offer testing all students and staff weekly for COVID-19 this school year, the system announced Friday afternoon.
CPS plans to have students learning in person five days a week, and weekly testing is in addition measures that went into effect last year, such as additional custodial staff and sanitizing stations, universal masking and social distancing.READ MORE: Youth Advocates Push To Close Illinois Juvenile Prisons
“This school year, CPS will be offering an enhanced testing program for all students and staff that goes above and beyond our reopening agreement with the Chicago Teachers’ Union (CTU) and will maintain the communication procedures that have provided school communities with transparency around cases of COVID-19,” CPS said in a release.
The district will also ensure that students or staff who are symptomatic or in close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 has access to a free test.
CPS will also track confirmed cases at cps.edu/b2s.
In addition to monitoring and reporting cases, CPS said its goal is for all eligible students and CTU staff to be vaccinated by Oct. 15. Those interested in receiving the vaccine before school starts can get the shot at one of three district run sites or at several upcoming Back-to-School Bashes.
CPS will also be holding several forums for families to have any questions answered before the school year begins. Those forums will be held on the following dates:
Tuesday, August 17: English town hall with simultaneous Spanish translation and American Sign Language interpretation
Wednesday, August 18: Spanish town hall
Thursday, August 19: English town hall with simultaneous Spanish translation and American Sign Language interpretation
Those interested should register online.
School begins Monday, Aug. 30.