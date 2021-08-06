DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Diversey Bowl, Diversey River Bowl, Logan Square, shooting

CHICAGO (CBS)– Two people were shot near the Diversey River Bowl in Logan Square late Thursday night.

Police said a man and a woman, in their 20s, were standing in the parking lot just before midnight when shots were fired.

They are being treated at a local hospital.

This is the second shooting at Diversey Bowl in three months. In June, a woman was shot while standing outside the bowling alley.

