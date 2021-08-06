CHICAGO (CBS)– Two people were shot near the Diversey River Bowl in Logan Square late Thursday night.
Police said a man and a woman, in their 20s, were standing in the parking lot just before midnight when shots were fired.READ MORE: North Halsted Market Days Kicks Off Friday Night
They are being treated at a local hospital.READ MORE: No Long Shot: Archery Growing In Popularity In Recent Years
This is the second shooting at Diversey Bowl in three months. In June, a woman was shot while standing outside the bowling alley.MORE NEWS: Skate Park Opens Friday In Garfield Park