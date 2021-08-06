CHICAGO (CBS)– This has been a big week for Chicago venues reopening, so if you like live performances you’re beginning to have your pick.

The Chicago Magic Lounge in Andersonville is back and ready to entertain.

Joey Cranford, the CEO of Chicago Magic Lounge, said he is “elated” to be open again.

“I was smiling all day yesterday all of a sudden it was four o’clock, and I was like we are going to open in an hour, and I couldn’t stop shouting to the world,” Canford said.

The lounge’s venues feature all sorts of magic performances, from parlor magic on the main stage to tableside, keep your eye on the hands illusions, known as Chicago-style magic.

“Chicago-style magic started in the restaurants and bars of Chicago around 1915, the format was simple it was just close up informal magic,” Canford said.

The lounge worked a little magic of its own to stay relevant during the pandemic.

“After we all stopped crying, we moved into this virtual realm doing these live cool two camera shoots,” Canford said.

If you plan on visiting, masks and vaccinations required and you should be prepared to show proof.

Center stage at the Goodman Theatre is “Cchool Girls or the African Mean Girls Play,” a sharp comedy that was set to debut just days before the pandemic shutdown.

“What I love about the play is that it is hilarious and that it is pointed there is a one two punch,” Director Lili-Anne Brown said.

Set in Ghana, school girls examines the often negative impact of beauty pageants on a group of classmates.

Director Brown has been able to reunite all members of the original cast but one. She says audience reaction to live performances has been overwhelming.

The venues have COVID safety protocols in place. Your should check the websites before attending.