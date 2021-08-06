DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker on Monday signed sweeping changes to the state’s Firearm Owners Identification card system.

The CBS 2 Investigators have been tracking huge backlogs in the application process, pushing the average processing time to four-times longer than the 30-days required by law.

The new law streamlines the FOID card system, allowing Illinois State Police to create electronic records.

It creates a combined FOID and concealed carry license, and cardholders can apply to renew their license six-months before it expires.

