CHICAGO (CBS)– North Halsted Market Days kicks off in Boystown Friday night.
The festival stretches from Belmont Avenue to Addison Street along Halsted Street.
Organizers say if you are heading to Market Days, you should be vaccinated or wear a mask.
Free COVID rapid testing will be available at the entry gates, along with a vaccination center at Halsted Street and Aldine Avenue.
North Halsted Market Days opens at 5 p.m. and runs through Sunday.