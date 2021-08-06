DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Boystown, Market Days

CHICAGO (CBS)– North Halsted Market Days kicks off in Boystown Friday night.

The festival stretches from Belmont Avenue to Addison Street along Halsted Street.

READ MORE: No Long Shot: Archery Growing In Popularity In Recent Years

Organizers say if you are heading to Market Days, you should be vaccinated or wear a mask.

READ MORE: Skate Park Opens Friday In Garfield Park

Free COVID rapid testing will be available at the entry gates, along with a vaccination center at Halsted Street and Aldine Avenue.

North Halsted Market Days opens at 5 p.m. and runs through Sunday.

MORE NEWS: 2 People Shot Outside Diversey River Bowl In Logan Square

 

CBS 2 Chicago Staff