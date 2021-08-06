DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago News, PAWS, PAWS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Zeta is the PAWS Pet of the Week.

She is a darling six-month-old Australian cattle dog mix. Zeta captures the hearts of everyone she meets with her sweet puppy dog eyes and snuggles.

READ MORE: Oak Park Requires Masks Indoors For Anyone 2 Years And Older

This happy-go-lucky puppy loves squeaky toys, delicious treats and if there’s a lap to lay in, she’ll find it.

Zeta needs a little puppy training and is looking for a family with kids 12 years and older. Go online to PAWS Chicago to schedule an appointment for their in-person adoption process and bring Zeta home.

Are you looking for something fun and enriching to do with your pup? The PAWS Chicago training center offers virtual and in-person training classes ranging from puppy manners, obedience, nose work and more.

Learn more and sign up at PAWSChicago.org/training.

READ MORE: Illinois Reports Highest COVID Infection Rate Since January, Most New Cases Per Day In 3 Months

CBS 2 Chicago Staff