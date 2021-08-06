CHICAGO (CBS) — Zeta is the PAWS Pet of the Week.
She is a darling six-month-old Australian cattle dog mix. Zeta captures the hearts of everyone she meets with her sweet puppy dog eyes and snuggles.
This happy-go-lucky puppy loves squeaky toys, delicious treats and if there’s a lap to lay in, she’ll find it.
Zeta needs a little puppy training and is looking for a family with kids 12 years and older. Go online to PAWS Chicago to schedule an appointment for their in-person adoption process and bring Zeta home.
Are you looking for something fun and enriching to do with your pup? The PAWS Chicago training center offers virtual and in-person training classes ranging from puppy manners, obedience, nose work and more.
Learn more and sign up at PAWSChicago.org/training.
