RIVER GROVE, Ill. (CBS) — There is now an urgent push to preserve part of a suburban school’s history after the school shut its doors last year. But alumni are now hoping to save a large piece of it.

Demolition is well under way at what was once Guerin College Preparatory High School in River Grove, now reduced to bricks and a shell of a building.

But the wrecking ball has not touched the front of the school.

“In front of the school is a beautiful exterior mosaic. It’s 18.5 feet tall by 8 feet wide, and it was designed by one of the nuns,” said Carolyn Bull.

Bull is racing the clock. She has just days to try to save the mosaic — Our Lady of River Grove.

“I think there’s a lot of mourning because you’re losing something that’s been so important throughout the years,” she said.

The school opened in 1963, but declining enrollment forced the Guerin to close in 2020.

For months Bull has tried to find a way to preserve the mosaic and estimates it will cost $120,000. She said the developers who purchased the property gave her until Aug. 15 to come up with the cash.

Removing the mosaic, which is attached to the brick, is complicated.

“Cutting it in have and restoring the mosaic and relocating it to another location, which is a little bit tricky,” she said.

Right now, the scrambe to save Our Lady of River Grove has reached about $40,000 in donations, but if that figure does not climb, the mosaic will fall.

“I’d be incredibly sad,” Bull siad. “But we’ve tried our best.”

For months bull has tried to find a way to preserve the mosaic—and estimates that it will cost 120-thousand dollars— she says the developers who purchased the property gave her until august 15th to come up with the cash—removing the mosaic which is attached to the brick– is complicated

If the fundraising effort comes up short by the Aug. 15 the developers will move forward with the demolitition and any money raised will go towards an alumni fund.