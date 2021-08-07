CHICAGO (CBS) — There is a warm day ahead for the Chicago area with a high in the mid 80s. Also expect a chance for scattered popup showers and storms late in the day and evening. Showers will end before midnight.
Sunday will be mostly sunny and hotter. Expect an isolated shower or storm Sunday afternoon with a better chance for widespread storms at night.
Forecast:
Saturday: Partly sunny. Scattered afternoon storms. 86.
Saturday night: Showers end. Mostly cloudy, 70.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Isolated afternoon showers or storms, 90.