CHICAGO (CBS) — A 33-year-old man has been charged with pistol-whipping two CTA passengers in separate attacks earlier this week on the Blue Line.

Darren Muldrow has been charged with two felony counts of aggravated battery to a transit passenger and two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Police said Muldrow was arrested around 9:30 a.m. on Friday at the Division stop on the Red Line, after he was identified as the attacker in the two pistol-whippings earlier in the week. Police recovered an airsoft pistol from his backpack when he was arrested.

Muldrow is accused of hitting a 39-year-old woman in the head and arm with a gun on a northbound Blue Line train shortly before 9 a.m. Wednesday near the Western Stop on the 1900 block of North Western Avenue. He then got off the train and fled the scene.

He’s also accused of hitting a 21-year-old man with a gun on Monday on a Blue Line train near the Clinton stop in the 400 block of South Clinton Avenue.

COMMUNITY ALERT – Seeking to Identify- Individual was observed removing a firearm from his bag and striking CTA passengers in the head. Incidents occurred on the BlueLine at Clinton on 8/2/21 and at BlueLine and Western on 8/4/21. Contact Detectives at 312-745-4443 RD# JE-325508. pic.twitter.com/lH4kEarJ7T — CPD_Transit (@CpdTransit) August 4, 2021

Police later released surveillance images of Muldrow, who they have said is suspected in other similar attacks on CTA trains.

In 2017, Muldrow was charged with threatening to bomb the 87th Street CTA Red Line station on the South Side.

At the time, police said he called the city’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications, threatening to bomb the Red Line station at 87th and State streets.

Police searched the station with a K-9 unit, but found no bomb. Muldrow was arrested and charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct. Court records show that charge was later dropped.