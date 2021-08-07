CHICAGO (CBS) — If you’re heading to the Illinois State Fair in Springfield, you’ll want to bring your favorite mask.
Guests will have to wear masks covering their noses and mouths in indoor places, and at all outdoor grandstand performances.
Proof of vaccination or negative COVID tests will be required for the standing-room-only area at grandstand concerts, but not for general fair activities.
The Illinois Department of Public Health will run six COVID vaccination sites on the fairgrounds.
Free masks will be provided for those who forget theirs.
The Illinois State Fair starts Thursday and runs through Aug. 22.