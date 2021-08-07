CHICAGO (CBS) — Five men robbed a retail store in Chicago’s Near North neighborhood Saturday morning.
Chicago police say just before 10 a.m., the five men went into a store in the 600 block of North State Street and grabbed five leather jackets.
When they tried to run away a 36-year-old man and a 38-year-old man tried to stop them, resulting in a fight.
The five robbers then fled the scene in an unknown direction.
Area Three detectives are investigating.