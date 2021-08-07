DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — Four people were wounded, three of them critically, in a shooting Saturday night on the Near West Side.

Police said four men were on the street in the 200 block of South Maplewood Avenue around 7:10 p.m., when a vehicle pulled up, and someone inside started shooting.

All four men were wounded, and taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County:

  • A 23-year-old man was shot in the back and side, and was in critical condition;
  • A 27-year-old man was shot in the hand and leg, and was in critical condition;
  • A 28-year-old man was shot in the back and leg, and was in critical condition
  • A 20-year-old man was shot in the ankle, and was in good condition.

No one was in custody Saturday night.

Area 4 detectives were investigating.

