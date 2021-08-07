CHICAGO (CBS) — Four people were wounded, three of them critically, in a shooting Saturday night on the Near West Side.
Police said four men were on the street in the 200 block of South Maplewood Avenue around 7:10 p.m., when a vehicle pulled up, and someone inside started shooting.READ MORE: 2 Killed, 24 Wounded So Far In Weekend Shootings Across Chicago
All four men were wounded, and taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County:READ MORE: Darren Muldrow Charged With Two Pistol-Whipping Attacks On CTA Blue Line
- A 23-year-old man was shot in the back and side, and was in critical condition;
- A 27-year-old man was shot in the hand and leg, and was in critical condition;
- A 28-year-old man was shot in the back and leg, and was in critical condition
- A 20-year-old man was shot in the ankle, and was in good condition.
No one was in custody Saturday night.MORE NEWS: 6-Year-Old Girl Killed In Rollover Crash In Gardner
Area 4 detectives were investigating.