By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Auburn Gresham, shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — One man was killed and six others were hurt in a mass shooting at a bar in Auburn Gresham early Sunday morning, about 1.5 miles away from another mass shooting.

Chicago police say two men got into an argument around 2 a.m. in the 1800 block of West 87th Street when one of them pulled out a gun and opened fire.

A 37-year-old man was killed, and five others were hurt in the ensuing shootout.

The original shooter, a 24-year-old man, was shot eight times, but it is not clear who fired on him. Police say he is in critical condition.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

