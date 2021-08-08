CANTON, Ohio (CBS) — The 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class – headlined by Peyton Manning – got the spotlight in Canton, Ohio on Sunday – but on Saturday night, the 2020 class finally got their time to shine after last year’s ceremony was canceled.

Jimbo Covert finally got his opportunity to unveil his hall of fame bust.

Covert starred at left tackle for the Bears from 1983 through 1990, and of course was on the Super Bowl-winning 1985-86 team.

He thanked a long list of friends and teammates, many of whom are enshrined with him.

Covert shared a great story about maybe his best teammate, the late Walter Payton.

“I had the opportunity to play with some incredible players – and when you about great Bear players, it all starts with Walter Payton. I can’t tell you anything more about Walter, but I’ve got a couple minutes – I’ll tell one quick story about Walter. Back in the day, no one had single rooms – everybody had to room together. But Walter had a single room – of course, he was the only one. Matt (Suhey) and I roomed together, and his room was always next to ours. And when there was a big game, every once in a while, that door would fly open, and he would run in there and jump right on top of me, right?” Covert said. “And he’d lean down – you know, he had that voice like Michael Jackson, you know? And he said: ‘Good morning sunshine! Time to kick some ass!’”

Covert continued: “He was the best. I wish he was here with us tonight.”

With Covert’s enshrinement, the Bears now have 30 Hall of Famers – the most of any NFL team.