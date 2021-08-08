CHICAGO (CBS) — Our hot and humid day will end with scattered strong to severe storms.
As a disturbance passes to the north, we will be in the warm sector with gusty to severe storms possible through the night.
We are in a Marginal Risk for severe weather, with a Slight Risk for our far west counties.
Damaging winds, hail, intense lightning, and locally heavy downpours are the threats.
The low for Sunday night is 73.
The week ahead will start in the 80's on Monday, but heat and humidity quickly rebuild leaving us either side of 90 degrees mid-week with a heat index near 100 by Tuesday.
Scattered thunderstorms are possible each day through Thursday. A strong front will sweep through the area Thursday evening scouring out the humidity with more seasonal temperatures in the low 80’s returning for Friday and the weekend.