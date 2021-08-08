CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 30 people have been shot in Chicago so far this weekend, and five of the victims have died, including a Chicago Police officer who was killed in the line of duty.
Police said two Chicago police officers were shot near 63rd and Bell while conducting a traffic stop around 9 p.m. Saturday.READ MORE: Two CPD Officers Shot, One Killed, In West Englewood
Three people were in the car, two males and a female.
During the traffic stop, someone in the vehicle opened fire on police, who returned fire.
Two officers and one of the people in the car were wounded. Police said the two men who were in the car were in custody, including one who was shot and taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in serious condition. Police were searching for the female who was in the car.
The wounded officers were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center. A 29-year-old female officer later was pronounced dead, and the male officer was in critical condition early Sunday morning.
The name of the officer who died has not been released.
This weekend’s gun violence also included a mass shooting Saturday night on the Near West Side.
Four people were wounded, three of them critically, in a shooting Saturday night on the Near West Side.
Police said four men were on the street in the 200 block of South Maplewood Avenue around 7:10 p.m., when a vehicle pulled up, and someone inside started shooting.
All four men were wounded, and taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County:
- A 23-year-old man was shot in the back and side, and was in critical condition;
- A 27-year-old man was shot in the hand and leg, and was in critical condition;
- A 28-year-old man was shot in the back and leg, and was in critical condition
- A 20-year-old man was shot in the ankle, and was in good condition.
At least three of the victims of this weekend’s shootings are under age 18, including two boys who were shot late Friday night while in a car in Albany Park.
Chicago police say at 11:40 p.m. in the 3000 block of West Lawrence someone in an SUV opened fire on the car the boys were in. The boys were in the back seat.READ MORE: Pastors, Community Groups Seek To Promote Peace With 'No Crime Day' On South And West Sides
They were both taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center. A 12-year-old was shot in the leg and was stabilized. A 14-year-old was shot in the back of the neck and was in critical condition.
A few hours earlier, a 4-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man were shot during a funeral in West Garfield Park.
Police said the two were near a sidewalk in the 4000 block of West Washington Boulevard around 7:15 p.m. when they were shot from an unknown direction. Family was gathered for a funeral in West Garfield Park.
The 19-year-old man, who was the intended target, was struck in the abdomen and buttocks and taken to Mount Sinai Medical Center in critical condition. The 4-year-old girl was struck in the foot and transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition.
Around 9:10 p.m. Friday, a 38-year-old man was shot and killed in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.
Police said the victim was in the front passenger seat of a car headed west on the 3400 block of West Division Street, when someone in another vehicle started shooting. The man was shot in the face, and the driver took him to Humboldt Park Health Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Less than an hour later, a 31-year-old man was shot and killed in the South Shore neighborhood.
Police said the victim was shot in the chest while in the hallway of his apartment complex in the 1700 block of East 67th Street shortly before 10 p.m. Friday. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.
At about 9:20 p.m. Saturday, two men were killed in an apparent murder-suicide in the Cragin neighborhood.
Police said a 28-year-old man and a 27-year-old man were found dead in their apartment in the 4800 block of West Armitage Avenue. The younger man was found with a gun in his hand, and police said it appeared he shot and killed the older man, before shooting himself in the head.
Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.
In other shootings since 5 p.m. Friday, police said:MORE NEWS: 4 Wounded, 3 Critically, In Near West Side Shooting
- At 5:40 p.m. Friday, two men were driving in the 4100 block of West Adams Street in West Garfield Park, when they heard gunshots from an unknown direction. A 30-year-old man was shot in the hand and shoulder, and a 27-year-old man was shot in the leg. The victims drove to Loretto Hospital, where they were listed in good condition.
- At 7:33 p.m. Friday, a 33-year-old woman was driving north in the 2500 block of North Cicero Avenue in the Cragin neighborhood, when she noticed two men following her in a black Acura. The woman tried to make a u-turn, but one of the men shot her in the right hand. She was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.
- At 11:26 p.m. Friday, a 26-year-old man was getting out of a car in the 5400 block of West Augusta Boulevard in South Austin, when he heard several shots and felt pain. The victim was taken to West Suburban Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the leg. His condition was stabilized.
- At 11:30 p.m. Friday, a 20-year-old man was riding in a vehicle in the 3800 block of West Harrison Street in Lawndale, when he heard shots and felt pain. He suffered a gunshot wound to the jaw and mouth, and the driver took him to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.
- At 12:48 a.m. Saturday, three women were driving west in the 200 block of West 105th Street in the Fernwood neighborhood, when they heard multiple gunshots and felt pain. A 21-year-old woman was shot in the buttocks, a 23-year-old woman was shot in both ankles, and a 24-year-old woman was shot in the leg. They drove to Roseland Community Hospital, where their conditions were stabilized.
- At 2:36 a.m. Saturday, a 20-year-old man was sitting in a parked car in the 1000 block of West 14th Street in University Village, when he heard shots and felt pain. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the face, and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was stabilized.
- At 2:36 a.m. Saturday, two men were in a vehicle in the 13000 block of South Evans Avenue in the Altgeld Gardens neighborhood, when someone in a red sedan shot them. A 38-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the pelvic area, and a 39-year-old man suffered four gunshot wounds to the body. Both victims were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.
- At 3:40 a.m. Saturday, a 27-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man were walking in the 11500 block of South Eggleston Avenue in West Pullman, when they heard several shots fired. Both victims were shot in the buttocks, and were taken to Roseland Community Hospital, where their conditions were stabilized.
- At 8:24 a.m. Saturday, a 49-year-old woman was found on the sidewalk in the 3400 block of West Chicago Avenue in Humboldt Park, with a gunshot wound to the left arm. She was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where her condition was stabilized.
- At 8 p.m. Saturday, a 22-year-old man was near a home in the 7900 block of South Drexel Avenue in the East Chatham neighborhood, when someone walked up and shot him in the side. The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.
- At 8:05 p.m. Saturday, a 27-year-old man was inside a business in the 500 block of South Kostner Avenue in West Garfield Park, when he got into a fight with someone who left the business, and came back with a gun, and shot the man in the leg and abdomen. The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition.