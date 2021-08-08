CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 30 people have been shot in Chicago so far this weekend, and five of the victims have died, including a Chicago Police officer who was killed in the line of duty.

Police said two Chicago police officers were shot near 63rd and Bell while conducting a traffic stop around 9 p.m. Saturday.

Three people were in the car, two males and a female.

During the traffic stop, someone in the vehicle opened fire on police, who returned fire.

Two officers and one of the people in the car were wounded. Police said the two men who were in the car were in custody, including one who was shot and taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in serious condition. Police were searching for the female who was in the car.

The wounded officers were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center. A 29-year-old female officer later was pronounced dead, and the male officer was in critical condition early Sunday morning.

The name of the officer who died has not been released.

This weekend’s gun violence also included a mass shooting Saturday night on the Near West Side.

Four people were wounded, three of them critically, in a shooting Saturday night on the Near West Side.

Police said four men were on the street in the 200 block of South Maplewood Avenue around 7:10 p.m., when a vehicle pulled up, and someone inside started shooting.

All four men were wounded, and taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County:

A 23-year-old man was shot in the back and side, and was in critical condition;

A 27-year-old man was shot in the hand and leg, and was in critical condition;

A 28-year-old man was shot in the back and leg, and was in critical condition

A 20-year-old man was shot in the ankle, and was in good condition.

At least three of the victims of this weekend’s shootings are under age 18, including two boys who were shot late Friday night while in a car in Albany Park.

Chicago police say at 11:40 p.m. in the 3000 block of West Lawrence someone in an SUV opened fire on the car the boys were in. The boys were in the back seat.

They were both taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center. A 12-year-old was shot in the leg and was stabilized. A 14-year-old was shot in the back of the neck and was in critical condition.

A few hours earlier, a 4-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man were shot during a funeral in West Garfield Park.

Police said the two were near a sidewalk in the 4000 block of West Washington Boulevard around 7:15 p.m. when they were shot from an unknown direction. Family was gathered for a funeral in West Garfield Park.

The 19-year-old man, who was the intended target, was struck in the abdomen and buttocks and taken to Mount Sinai Medical Center in critical condition. The 4-year-old girl was struck in the foot and transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

Around 9:10 p.m. Friday, a 38-year-old man was shot and killed in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

Police said the victim was in the front passenger seat of a car headed west on the 3400 block of West Division Street, when someone in another vehicle started shooting. The man was shot in the face, and the driver took him to Humboldt Park Health Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Less than an hour later, a 31-year-old man was shot and killed in the South Shore neighborhood.

Police said the victim was shot in the chest while in the hallway of his apartment complex in the 1700 block of East 67th Street shortly before 10 p.m. Friday. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

At about 9:20 p.m. Saturday, two men were killed in an apparent murder-suicide in the Cragin neighborhood.

Police said a 28-year-old man and a 27-year-old man were found dead in their apartment in the 4800 block of West Armitage Avenue. The younger man was found with a gun in his hand, and police said it appeared he shot and killed the older man, before shooting himself in the head.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

In other shootings since 5 p.m. Friday, police said: