CHICAGO (CBS) — A third suspect has been taken into custody in the shooting of two Chicago police officers that left one dead, police announced Sunday morning.

“Depsite the shock, grief pain and sorrow we feel this morning, our brothers and sisters in blue put the uniform on each and every day. They go to work risking everything to serve the people of Chicago,” Chicago Police Department Supt. David Brown said. “They’re willing to sacrifice their lives to save the lives of perfect strangers.”

A 29-year-old female officer was killed and a male officer was in critical condition Sunday morning.

The surviving officer is in critical condition and “in need of prayers”, says Chicago Police Supt Brown We’re told he’s lost one of his eyes from one of the gunshot wounds @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/eT1MfXVDqq — Marissa Parra (@MarParNews) August 8, 2021

Officers with the Community Safety Team conducted a traffic stop around 9 p.m. near 63rd and Bell in West Englewood. Three people were in the car, two males and a female. During the traffic stop, someone in the vehicle opened fire on police, who returned fire.

Two officers and one of the people in the car were wounded. Police said the two men who were in the car were in custody Saturday night, including one who was shot and taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in serious condition.

Police arrested the female suspect Sunday morning, Brown said.

Brown said CPD “preliminarily” believes the male passenger who was hospitalized was one who fired on officers.

All three suspects were still being interviewed Sunday morning. Brown said the suspect who police believe fired the gun has “a criminal background for robbery” but said none of the offenders has an extensive criminal background.

Police did not release the reason for the traffic stop, saying more information would be revealed in the investigation.

CPD is not releasing the names of the officers who were shot until family members give their permission. The female officer had been on the job since 2018, Brown said. Her partner started in 2014.

Brown said much of what happened was caught on body camera video, but that video cannot be released yet. The Civilian Office of Police Accountability will hold an investigation.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot declared a day of mourning and called for all flags to be flown at half staff.

Mayor Lightfoot says Chicago city buildings will fly flags at half staff “We mourn the loss of a young officer today…”@cbschicago pic.twitter.com/b7fO2AURfd — Marissa Parra (@MarParNews) August 8, 2021

So far in 2021, 38 CPD officers have been shot or shot at. Eleven of those officers were struck, and this officer is the first to die this year. In 2020 79 officers were shot at or shot. Brown said this year’s number is a 500% increase of officers shot at or shot compared with 2019.