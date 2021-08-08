WASHINGTON (CBS) — Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin (D-Illinois) vowed Sunday that legislators will get to the bottom of what he called former President Donald Trump’s “frightening attempt” to get the Department of Justice to overturn Mr. Trump’s November election defeat.
Durbin said former Acting Attorney General Jeffery Rosen provided “invaluable” testimony during seven hours of closed-door hearings on Saturday.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Fast-Moving And Powerful Storms Hit Parts Of Area; More Storms Likely Monday
While Durbin could not go over exact details, he said this when CNN’s Dana Bash asked if Mr. Trump tried to get Rosen to overturn the election results:
“It was not that direct, but he was asking him to do certain things related to states’ election returns, which he refused to do,” Durbin said. “He said, ‘I’m not going to do that.’”READ MORE: City In Mourning, Third Suspect In Custody After Shooting That Left Chicago Police Officer Ella French Dead, Second Officer Critically Injured
Bash asked Durbin what came as the most shocking when he was listening to the testimony.
“Just how directly personally involved the president was; the pressure he was putting on Jeffrey Rosen,” Durbin said. “It was real – very real – and it was very specific. This president is not subtle when he wants something – the former president.”
Durbin said he also wants to hear from Former Assistant Attorney General Jeffrey Clark, who reportedly plotted With Trump to try to oust Rosen so he could take over the Justice Department.MORE NEWS: Janet Kroll Of Mount Prospect Was Among Those Who Died In Alaska Plane Crash On Thursday
Durbin would not say whether Trump should face criminal charges. He said it is too early in the investigation to answer that question.