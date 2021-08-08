CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot and killed in Chicago’s South Loop early Sunday morning.
Police say the 24-year-old man was outside in the 2200 block of South Michigan Avenue just before 2 a.m. when he was shot.
He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he died.
No one is in custody.
Area Three detectives are investigating.