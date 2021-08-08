DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot and killed in Chicago’s South Loop early Sunday morning.

Police say the 24-year-old man was outside in the 2200 block of South Michigan Avenue just before 2 a.m. when he was shot.

He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he died.

No one is in custody.

Area Three detectives are investigating.

