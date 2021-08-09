White Sox Sweep Cubs At Wrigley As Eloy Jiménez Drives In 5 RunsEloy Jiménez drove in five runs with two homers and a double, and the White Sox beat the Cubs on Sunday night for their first sweep of a three-game series at Wrigley Field since May 2012.

Bears Legend Jimbo Covert Gets Overdue Honors In Pro Football Hall Of Fame Class Of 2020, Remembers Walter Payton With Funny StoryThe 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class - headlined by Peyton Manning – got the spotlight in Canton, Ohio on Sunday – but on Saturday night, the 2020 class finally got their time to shine after last year's ceremony was canceled. Jimbo Covert finally got his opportunity to unveil his hall of fame bust.

Bears Training Camp: Matt Nagy Has High Praise For Darnell Mooney's Route-RunningThe quarterbacks are getting a lot of the attention at Bears camp, and rightfully so - but it's the top two pass catchers that have really been standing out.

Former Cub Anthony Rizzo Becomes 4th Yankees Player In Past Week To Test Positive For COVID-19Former Cub Anthony Rizzo has tested positive for COVID-19.

Stojanovic Scores 2 Goals, Fire Beat Red BullsLuka Stojanovic returned to the starting lineup and scored two early goals to help the Chicago Fire beat the New York Red Bulls on Sunday.

Rough One For Red Stars As They Lose To Orlando PrideIt was a rough one for the Red Stars against the Orlando Pride Sunday.