CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Fraternal Order of Police warned Monday that there are scam GoFundMe accounts claiming to be raising funds on behalf of the family of slain Officer Ella French.
The FOP said any donations should go directly to them.
“If you would like to Donate we have a link that pops up right on our website,” the FOP wrote in a Facebook post. “Please go to chicagofop.org to donate to our Help a Hero page where ALL Donations will go directly to Officer Ella French’s family.”
The FOP did not post any specifics about the scam accounts or how many there may be.
Around 9 p.m. Saturday, officers with the Community Safety Team conducted a traffic stop around 9 p.m. near 63rd Street and Bell Avenue in West Englewood. Three people were in the car — two men and a woman. During the traffic stop, someone in the vehicle opened fire on police, who returned fire.
Officer French was killed, and her male officer partner was left in critical condition at the University of Chicago Medical Center.
CBS 2 has learned at the time of the shooting, one officer was standing near the driver side door, the other near the passenger side door. Sources tell CBS 2 the male passenger shot both officers from the back seat of the car. Brown says the officers shot back, wounding the shooter.
All three suspects were taken into custody over the weekend.