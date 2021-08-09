CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago Police 911 dispatcher posted reflections on Facebook Monday after he was praised widely on social media for his handling of the shooting that killed Officer Ella French and critically injured her partner over the weekend.

Numerous tweets lauded dispatcher Keith Thornton for his handling of the shooting Saturday night on the cusp of West Englewood and Chicago Lawn. One Twitter user wrote that Thornton “took control of the situation instructed CPD Officers to perform CPR,” and also set the perimeters to help catch the suspects and called for outside help.

On Monday, Thornton wrote: “I’m good. I’m well. Don’t worry about a thing. Even though this catastrophe took place under my watch, and as devastating as it was, I wouldn’t have wanted to be anywhere else.”

Thornton wrote that he has been in his professional field since 2001, and has dealt with “death, murder, and suicide on a constant basis amongst things that most people would never imagine.”

He continued: “I had a bad day the other day. We all did. Whether one was on the scene, on the other side of the radio as a dispatcher or citizen just listening, or inside the ER working hard to save our heroes. But with time, it’ll get better so as long as we keep our faith, hope, and love.

“I got backup to my police officers in a matter of seconds during the time that they needed it the most. I was fortunate enough to have my backup with me from the very beginning all the way until now – His name is God.”

Thornton asked his followers to keep Officer French and her partner in their prayers – and also called upon everyone to show support to police officers.

“Our culture has to change. Our society has to change. Our mindsets have to change. We as people must change. Do this for me. Do this for her. Do this for our police officers who are hurting each and every day because many of them feel unsupported, unloved, and on edge. No one wants to live like this and no one should have to work like this,” he wrote. “Get out of your car, stop midway through your jog or walk, and make a purposeful effort to show my brothers and sisters in blue YOUR LOVE for them. This is what we are to do with our positive energies today and every day.”

Around 9 p.m. Saturday, officers with the Community Safety Team conducted a traffic stop around 9 p.m. near 63rd Street and Bell Avenue in West Englewood. Three people were in the car — two men and a woman. During the traffic stop, someone in the vehicle opened fire on police, who returned fire.

Officer French was killed, and her male officer partner was left in critical condition at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

CBS 2 has learned at the time of the shooting, one officer was standing near the driver side door, the other near the passenger side door. Sources tell CBS 2 the male passenger shot both officers from the back seat of the car. Brown says the officers shot back, wounding the shooter.

All three suspects were taken into custody over the weekend.