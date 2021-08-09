CHICAGO (CBS) — Some fast-moving and powerful storms hit parts of the Chicago area late Sunday – particularly the northern suburbs.

More strong storms are possible later Monday.

We are in the level 2 Slight Risk of severe storms-with winds up to 70 mph, potential for hail and flooding. Lightning will also be a concern.

In Sunday’s story in Vernon Hills, wind brought down some trees, and some metal bleachers flipped over at a baseball field.

“The trees ere swirling for about five minutes and then they started breaking,” said Ted Seymour.

In Libertyville, wind gusts knocked a big branch onto the front porch of a house on Sunnyside Court. Crews got it off the power lines and hauled it away.

In Northbrook, more tree limbs hit power lines, forcing ComEd to send over trucks.

Around 2,000 ComEd customers were without power late Sunday.

The low for Sunday night is 73.

The week ahead will start in the 80s on Monday, but heat and humidity quickly rebuild leaving us either side of 90 degrees mid-week with a heat index near 100 by Tuesday.

There is a chance of scattered strong or severe storms each day through Thursday.

A strong front will sweep through the area Thursday evening scouring out the humidity with more seasonal temperatures in the low 80’s returning for Friday and the weekend.