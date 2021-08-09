DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago Weahter, rain, Showers, storms, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS)– Showers and storms are approaching the area.

Monday’s temperatures will be in the 80s. Later in the day, showers and possibly severe storms are expected.

READ MORE: 8 Killed, 65 Wounded So Far In Weekend Shootings Across Chicago

Damaging winds and flooding are the biggest concerns as storms move into the area.

READ MORE: Security Guard Dies After Shooting Outside Gresham Nightclub; Second Security Guard In Serious Condition

By mid week, temperatures quickly climb to the 90s with a dangerous heat index of 100-105 by Tuesday.

MORE NEWS: Serial Stowaway, Marilyn Hartman Expected In Court Monday With Possible Decision On Access To Mental Healthcare

A strong front will sweep through the area Thursday evening scouring out the humidity with more seasonal temperatures in the low 80’s returning for Friday and the weekend.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff