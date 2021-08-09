CHICAGO (CBS)– Showers and storms are approaching the area.
Monday's temperatures will be in the 80s. Later in the day, showers and possibly severe storms are expected.
Damaging winds and flooding are the biggest concerns as storms move into the area.
By mid week, temperatures quickly climb to the 90s with a dangerous heat index of 100-105 by Tuesday.
A strong front will sweep through the area Thursday evening scouring out the humidity with more seasonal temperatures in the low 80’s returning for Friday and the weekend.