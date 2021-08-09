CHICAGO (CBS) — The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for the Chicago area, until 10 p.m.
The watch covers Cook, Lake, DuPage, Kane, Will and McHenry counties — as well as several other counties outside the CBS 2 viewing area. A severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for areas around Rockford around 3:15 p.m.
Tornado warnings were also issued in Boone County, Illinois, and Walworth County, Wisconsin to the northwest of the Chicago area Monday afternoon.
Tornado warnings right outside our viewing area, and moving in. Other areas of rotation developing in McHenry County.
I'll be on @cbschicago the moment these warnings impact our area! pic.twitter.com/bnS4zCZLSH
— Robb Ellis (@WxRobb) August 9, 2021
CBS 2 Meteorologist Robb Ellis reported other areas of rotation were developing in McHenry County.
Storms are expected to develop early this evening, with high winds, hail and potential flooding.
According to CBS 2 meteorologist Robb Ellis, the line will begin to develop more distinctly between 4:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. and likely continue sweeping across the entire viewing area through 9:00-10:00 this evening.

The line of storms will likely contain gusty winds and a few tornadoes are possible. Because the storms are slow moving, there may be some localized flooding.