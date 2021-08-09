REALTIME WEATHER:Tornado Watch Throughout Chicago Area
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago Weather, Tornado Watch

CHICAGO (CBS) — The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for the Chicago area, until 10 p.m.

The watch covers Cook, Lake, DuPage, Kane, Will and McHenry counties — as well as several other counties outside the CBS 2 viewing area. A severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for areas around Rockford around 3:15 p.m.

READ MORE: Child Tax Credit: IRS Tools To Manage Your Monthly Checks

Tornado warnings were also issued in Boone County, Illinois, and Walworth County, Wisconsin to the northwest of the Chicago area Monday afternoon.

CBS 2 Meteorologist Robb Ellis reported other areas of rotation were developing in McHenry County.

Storms are expected to develop early this evening, with high winds, hail and potential flooding.

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Robb Ellis, the line will begin to develop more distinctly between 4:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. and likely continue sweeping across the entire viewing area through 9:00-10:00 this evening.

MORE NEWS: Chicago FOP Warns Of Fraudulent GoFundMe Accounts Claiming To Be Raising Money For Slain Officer Ella French's Family

The line of storms will likely contain gusty winds and a few tornadoes are possible. Because the storms are slow moving, there may be some localized flooding.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff