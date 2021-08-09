CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 73 people have been shot in Chicago so far this weekend, and eight of the victims have died, including a Chicago Police officer who was killed in the line of duty.
Police said two Chicago police officers were shot near 63rd and Bell on the cusp of West Englewood and Chicago Lawn while conducting a traffic stop around 9 p.m. Saturday.
Three people were in the car, two males and a female.
During the traffic stop, someone in the vehicle opened fire on police, who returned fire.
Two officers and one of the people in the car were wounded. Police said the two men who were in the car were in custody, including one who was shot and taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in serious condition. Police were searching for the female who was in the car.
The wounded officers were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center. A 29-year-old female officer later was pronounced dead, and the male officer was in critical condition early Sunday morning.
Late Sunday, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office confirmed the identity of the officer who was killed As Ella French.
This weekend’s gun violence also included a mass shooting Saturday night on the Near West Side.
Police said four men were on the street in the 200 block of South Maplewood Avenue around 7:10 p.m., when a vehicle pulled up, and someone inside started shooting.
All four men were wounded, and taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County:
- A 23-year-old man was shot in the back and side, and was in critical condition;
- A 27-year-old man was shot in the hand and leg, and was in critical condition;
- A 28-year-old man was shot in the back and leg, and was in critical condition
- A 20-year-old man was shot in the ankle, and was in good condition.
A shooting in the 11400 block of South Throop Street in Morgan Park left three people wounded at 12:23 a.m. Sunday. A group was gathered outside when they heard multiple gunshots to the east. A 23-year-old man was grazed in the leg and was treated released at the scene, while a 39-year-old man was shot in the lower back and a 24-year-old woman was shot once in the buttocks. The latter two victims were taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition.
At 12:48 a.m. Sunday, five men – two security guards and three bystanders – were shot at a nightclub in the 8300 block of South Halsted Street in Auburn Gresham. The security guards were working the front door of the nightclub when they refused entry to someone – who in turn started a fight.
The offender pulled a gun and fired multiple shots, leaving one security guard, 42, with one gunshot to the thigh and two to the back. The other security guard, 40, was shot multiple time throughout the body. Both were taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn – where the older security guard was in serious condition, the younger one in critical condition.
Three other men standing nearby were also shot. Two men, ages unknown, were each shot in the leg and were taken to OSF Little Company of Mary Medical Center in Evergreen Park. A 21-year-old man was shot once in the chin and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.
Two men and a woman were wounded at 1:10 a.m. Saturday in a shooting in the 1200 block of South Lawndale Avenue in Lawndale. They were standing outside when a dark-colored sedan went by and someone inside shot them all. The 32-year-old woman was shot once in the right thigh, a 35-year-old man was shot once in the lower back, and a 19-year-old man was shot once in the elbow. They self-transported to Mount Sinai Hospital and Rush University Medical Center, where their conditions were stabilized.
Seven people were shot, and one of them was killed, at 2:05 a.m. Sunday in a lounge in the 1800 block of West 87th Street in Auburn Gresham. A 37-year-old man got into a quarrel with a 24-year-old man when the younger man took out a gun and shot him. The victim was shot twice in the neck and three times in the back and was pronounced dead at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. Someone also shot the gunman eight times and he was taken to the same hospital in critical condition.
Five other people were also shot in the lounge incident. A 23-year-old man was grazed in the right side of the face and was taken to the U of C Medical Center in good condition, a 37-year-old woman was shot once in the back and was stabilized at the U of C, a 38-year-old man was shot once in the abdomen and was in critical condition at the U of C, a 56-year-old man was shot once in the elbow and was stabilized at OSF Little Company of Mary in Evergreen Park, and a33-year-old man was shot in the upper part of the body and was also stabilized at Little Company of Mary.
The gunman was also placed into police custody.
At least five of the victims of this weekend’s shootings are under age 18, including two boys who were shot late Friday night while in a car in Albany Park.
Chicago police say at 11:40 p.m. in the 3000 block of West Lawrence someone in an SUV opened fire on the car the boys were in. The boys were in the back seat.
They were both taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center. A 12-year-old was shot in the leg and was stabilized. A 14-year-old was shot in the back of the neck and was in critical condition.
A few hours earlier, a 4-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man were shot during a funeral in West Garfield Park.
Police said the two were near a sidewalk in the 4000 block of West Washington Boulevard around 7:15 p.m. when they were shot from an unknown direction. Family was gathered for a funeral in West Garfield Park.
The 19-year-old man, who was the intended target, was struck in the abdomen and buttocks and taken to Mount Sinai Medical Center in critical condition. The 4-year-old girl was struck in the foot and transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition.
Around 9:10 p.m. Friday, a 38-year-old man was shot and killed in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.
Police said the victim was in the front passenger seat of a car headed west on the 3400 block of West Division Street, when someone in another vehicle started shooting. The man was shot in the face, and the driver took him to Humboldt Park Health Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Less than an hour later, a 31-year-old man was shot and killed in the South Shore neighborhood.
Police said the victim was shot in the chest while in the hallway of his apartment complex in the 1700 block of East 67th Street shortly before 10 p.m. Friday. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.
At about 9:20 p.m. Saturday, two men were killed in an apparent murder-suicide in the Cragin neighborhood.
Police said a 28-year-old man and a 27-year-old man were found dead in their apartment in the 4800 block of West Armitage Avenue. The younger man was found with a gun in his hand, and police said it appeared he shot and killed the older man, before shooting himself in the head.
A man was shot dead at 12:59 a.m. Sunday in the 3800 block of West 38th Street in an industrial zone in Archer Heights. Police came to the scene and found the 47-year-old man in a vehicle with a gunshot wound to the torso. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
At 1:57 a.m. Sunday, a 24-year-old man was outside in the 2200 block of South Michigan Avenue in the South Loop when he heard multiple shots and felt pain. He was shot three times in the abdomen and was pronounced dead at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
At 11:41 a.m. Sunday, a 30-year-old man and a 62-year-old man were on the sidewalk in the 5400 block of West Augusta Boulevard in South Austin when two people came up and shot them. The younger man was shot in the head and chest and was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital. The older man was shot once in the buttocks and was also taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.
In other shootings since 5 p.m. Friday, police said:
- At 5:40 p.m. Friday, two men – ages 22 and 30 – were near the front of a home in the 7100 block of South Stewart Avenue in Englewood when a vehicle pulled up and someone shot them both. The younger man was grazed in the back and refused treatment, while the older man was shot in the leg and was reported in serious condition at the University of Chicago Medical Center.
- At 5:40 p.m. Friday, two men were driving in the 4100 block of West Adams Street in West Garfield Park, when they heard gunshots from an unknown direction. A 30-year-old man was shot in the hand and shoulder, and a 27-year-old man was shot in the leg. The victims drove to Loretto Hospital, where they were listed in good condition.
- At 7:33 p.m. Friday, a 33-year-old woman was driving north in the 2500 block of North Cicero Avenue in the Cragin neighborhood, when she noticed two men following her in a black Acura. The woman tried to make a u-turn, but one of the men shot her in the right hand. She was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.
- At 11:26 p.m. Friday, a 26-year-old man was getting out of a car in the 5400 block of West Augusta Boulevard in South Austin, when he heard several shots and felt pain. The victim was taken to West Suburban Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the leg. His condition was stabilized.
- At 11:30 p.m. Friday, a 20-year-old man was riding in a vehicle in the 3800 block of West Harrison Street in Lawndale, when he heard shots and felt pain. He suffered a gunshot wound to the jaw and mouth, and the driver took him to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.
- At 12:48 a.m. Saturday, three women were driving west in the 200 block of West 105th Street in the Fernwood neighborhood, when they heard multiple gunshots and felt pain. A 21-year-old woman was shot in the buttocks, a 23-year-old woman was shot in both ankles, and a 24-year-old woman was shot in the leg. They drove to Roseland Community Hospital, where their conditions were stabilized.
- At 2:36 a.m. Saturday, a 20-year-old man was sitting in a parked car in the 1000 block of West 14th Street in University Village, when he heard shots and felt pain. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the face, and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was stabilized.
- At 2:36 a.m. Saturday, two men were in a vehicle in the 13000 block of South Evans Avenue in the Altgeld Gardens neighborhood, when someone in a red sedan shot them. A 38-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the pelvic area, and a 39-year-old man suffered four gunshot wounds to the body. Both victims were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.
- At 3:40 a.m. Saturday, a 27-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man were walking in the 11500 block of South Eggleston Avenue in West Pullman, when they heard several shots fired. Both victims were shot in the buttocks, and were taken to Roseland Community Hospital, where their conditions were stabilized. A third man, 33, walked into Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with a gunshot wound to the hip from the same shooting, and was in good condition.
- At 8:24 a.m. Saturday, a 49-year-old woman was found on the sidewalk in the 3400 block of West Chicago Avenue in Humboldt Park, with a gunshot wound to the left arm. She was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where her condition was stabilized.
- At 8 p.m. Saturday, a 22-year-old man was near a home in the 7900 block of South Drexel Avenue in the East Chatham neighborhood, when someone walked up and shot him in the side. The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.
- At 8:05 p.m. Saturday, a 27-year-old man was inside a business in the 500 block of South Kostner Avenue in West Garfield Park, when he got into a fight with someone who left the business, and came back with a gun, and shot the man in the leg and abdomen. The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition.
- At 11:15 p.m. Saturday, a 24-year-old woman was sitting in a parked car in the 2200 block of South Trumbull Avenue in Little Village when someone went by in a gold sedan and shot her. She was shoot multiple times in the pelvic area and was taken to Stroger hospital of Cook County, where her condition was stabilized.
- At 11:30 p.m. Saturday, a 39-year-old man was outside in the 800 block of North Homan Avenue in Humboldt Park when he felt pain and found he had been shot in the buttocks – though he did not hear any shots. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.
- At 11:59 p.m. Saturday, a 25-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy were shot in the 3300 block of West 25th Street in Little Village. They were standing outside when they heard multiple shots and felt pain. The man was shot six times throughout the body, and the boy was shot twice in the abdomen. Both victims were stabilized at Mount Sinai Hospital. One victim said he believed the shots came from a moving vehicle.
- At 12:31 a.m. Sunday, a 25-year-old man was walking outside in the 9500 block of South Avenue M in the East Side neighborhood when he several shots and felt pain. He was shot once in the hand and was stabilized at the U of C Medical Center.
- At 1:45 a.m. Sunday, a 27-year-old man was outside in the 2000 block of West Howard Street in Rogers Park when he noticed two men in the distance pointing a laser at him – followed by gunshots. The victim was taken to AMITA Health St. Francis Hospital in Evanston in good condition.
- At 2:02 a.m. Sunday, a 19-year-old man was standing outside in the 100 block of South Francisco Avenue in East Garfield Park when someone went by in a dark-colored sedan and shot him. The victim was shot three times throughout the body and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.
- At 2:15 a.m. Sunday, a 24-year-old man was standing outside in the 10000 block of South State Street in Roseland when he heard multiple shots and felt pain. He was shot three times in the legs and self-transported to Roseland Community Hospital, where he was in good condition.
- At 3:25 a.m. Sunday, two men – ages 23 and 36 – were outside in the 600 block of West Scott Street in the old Cabrini-Green area when someone shot them both. The younger man was shot once in the torso and once in each arm, while the older man was shot once in each leg. They each self-transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where they younger man was in critical condition and the older man was stabilized.
- At 4:50 a.m. Sunday, a 17-year-old boy was outside in the 11300 block of South Prairie Avenue when he was shot in the arm and leg. He was stabilized at the U of C Medical Center and was uncooperative with police about details.
- At 2:01 p.m. Sunday, a 21-year-old man was on the street in the 7200 block of South Cornell Avenue in South Shore when someone came up and shot him. The victim was shot in the abdomen and was stabilized at the U of C Medical Center.
- At 4:45 p.m. Sunday, a 29-year-old man was in a vacant lot in the 3900 block of West Fillmore Street in Lawndale when someone came by in a vehicle and shot him. The man was shot in the buttocks and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.
- At 5:09 p.m. Sunday, a 27-year-old man was in Benjamin Franklin Park in the 4300 block of West 15th Street in Lawndale when he was shot in the chest. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.
- At 7:15 p.m. Sunday, a 19-year-old man was outside in the 6500 block of South Ellis Avenue in Woodlawn when two men came up and shot him in the left side of his buttocks. He was taken to the U of C Medical Center in good condition.
- At 8:03 p.m. Sunday in the 7100 block of South Western Avenue in Chicago Lawn, a 32-year-old man got into a quarrel with an assailant who shot him in the chest. The victim was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in an unknown condition.