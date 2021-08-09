CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 73 people have been shot in Chicago so far this weekend, and eight of the victims have died, including a Chicago Police officer who was killed in the line of duty.

Police said two Chicago police officers were shot near 63rd and Bell on the cusp of West Englewood and Chicago Lawn while conducting a traffic stop around 9 p.m. Saturday.

Three people were in the car, two males and a female.

During the traffic stop, someone in the vehicle opened fire on police, who returned fire.

Two officers and one of the people in the car were wounded. Police said the two men who were in the car were in custody, including one who was shot and taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in serious condition. Police were searching for the female who was in the car.

The wounded officers were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center. A 29-year-old female officer later was pronounced dead, and the male officer was in critical condition early Sunday morning.

Late Sunday, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office confirmed the identity of the officer who was killed As Ella French.

This weekend’s gun violence also included a mass shooting Saturday night on the Near West Side.

Police said four men were on the street in the 200 block of South Maplewood Avenue around 7:10 p.m., when a vehicle pulled up, and someone inside started shooting.

All four men were wounded, and taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County:

A 23-year-old man was shot in the back and side, and was in critical condition;

A 27-year-old man was shot in the hand and leg, and was in critical condition;

A 28-year-old man was shot in the back and leg, and was in critical condition

A 20-year-old man was shot in the ankle, and was in good condition.

A shooting in the 11400 block of South Throop Street in Morgan Park left three people wounded at 12:23 a.m. Sunday. A group was gathered outside when they heard multiple gunshots to the east. A 23-year-old man was grazed in the leg and was treated released at the scene, while a 39-year-old man was shot in the lower back and a 24-year-old woman was shot once in the buttocks. The latter two victims were taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition.

At 12:48 a.m. Sunday, five men – two security guards and three bystanders – were shot at a nightclub in the 8300 block of South Halsted Street in Auburn Gresham. The security guards were working the front door of the nightclub when they refused entry to someone – who in turn started a fight.

The offender pulled a gun and fired multiple shots, leaving one security guard, 42, with one gunshot to the thigh and two to the back. The other security guard, 40, was shot multiple time throughout the body. Both were taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn – where the older security guard was in serious condition, the younger one in critical condition.

Three other men standing nearby were also shot. Two men, ages unknown, were each shot in the leg and were taken to OSF Little Company of Mary Medical Center in Evergreen Park. A 21-year-old man was shot once in the chin and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Two men and a woman were wounded at 1:10 a.m. Saturday in a shooting in the 1200 block of South Lawndale Avenue in Lawndale. They were standing outside when a dark-colored sedan went by and someone inside shot them all. The 32-year-old woman was shot once in the right thigh, a 35-year-old man was shot once in the lower back, and a 19-year-old man was shot once in the elbow. They self-transported to Mount Sinai Hospital and Rush University Medical Center, where their conditions were stabilized.

Seven people were shot, and one of them was killed, at 2:05 a.m. Sunday in a lounge in the 1800 block of West 87th Street in Auburn Gresham. A 37-year-old man got into a quarrel with a 24-year-old man when the younger man took out a gun and shot him. The victim was shot twice in the neck and three times in the back and was pronounced dead at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. Someone also shot the gunman eight times and he was taken to the same hospital in critical condition.

Five other people were also shot in the lounge incident. A 23-year-old man was grazed in the right side of the face and was taken to the U of C Medical Center in good condition, a 37-year-old woman was shot once in the back and was stabilized at the U of C, a 38-year-old man was shot once in the abdomen and was in critical condition at the U of C, a 56-year-old man was shot once in the elbow and was stabilized at OSF Little Company of Mary in Evergreen Park, and a33-year-old man was shot in the upper part of the body and was also stabilized at Little Company of Mary.

The gunman was also placed into police custody.

At least five of the victims of this weekend’s shootings are under age 18, including two boys who were shot late Friday night while in a car in Albany Park.

Chicago police say at 11:40 p.m. in the 3000 block of West Lawrence someone in an SUV opened fire on the car the boys were in. The boys were in the back seat.

They were both taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center. A 12-year-old was shot in the leg and was stabilized. A 14-year-old was shot in the back of the neck and was in critical condition.

A few hours earlier, a 4-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man were shot during a funeral in West Garfield Park.

Police said the two were near a sidewalk in the 4000 block of West Washington Boulevard around 7:15 p.m. when they were shot from an unknown direction. Family was gathered for a funeral in West Garfield Park.

The 19-year-old man, who was the intended target, was struck in the abdomen and buttocks and taken to Mount Sinai Medical Center in critical condition. The 4-year-old girl was struck in the foot and transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

Around 9:10 p.m. Friday, a 38-year-old man was shot and killed in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

Police said the victim was in the front passenger seat of a car headed west on the 3400 block of West Division Street, when someone in another vehicle started shooting. The man was shot in the face, and the driver took him to Humboldt Park Health Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Less than an hour later, a 31-year-old man was shot and killed in the South Shore neighborhood.

Police said the victim was shot in the chest while in the hallway of his apartment complex in the 1700 block of East 67th Street shortly before 10 p.m. Friday. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

At about 9:20 p.m. Saturday, two men were killed in an apparent murder-suicide in the Cragin neighborhood.

Police said a 28-year-old man and a 27-year-old man were found dead in their apartment in the 4800 block of West Armitage Avenue. The younger man was found with a gun in his hand, and police said it appeared he shot and killed the older man, before shooting himself in the head.

A man was shot dead at 12:59 a.m. Sunday in the 3800 block of West 38th Street in an industrial zone in Archer Heights. Police came to the scene and found the 47-year-old man in a vehicle with a gunshot wound to the torso. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

At 1:57 a.m. Sunday, a 24-year-old man was outside in the 2200 block of South Michigan Avenue in the South Loop when he heard multiple shots and felt pain. He was shot three times in the abdomen and was pronounced dead at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

At 11:41 a.m. Sunday, a 30-year-old man and a 62-year-old man were on the sidewalk in the 5400 block of West Augusta Boulevard in South Austin when two people came up and shot them. The younger man was shot in the head and chest and was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital. The older man was shot once in the buttocks and was also taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

