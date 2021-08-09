CHICAGO (CBS) — Severe storms spurred tornado warnings and brought tornadoes to the ground in some parts of the greater Chicago area late Monday.

A tornado watch is in effect for the entire Chicago area until 10 p.m., and tornado warnings have been issued intermittently throughout the late day hours. CBS 2 Meteorologist Robb Ellis reported multiple storm cells turned tornadic in succession – largely north and west of Chicago.

7:45 p.m.: CBS 2’s Dana Kozlov sent this picture of extensive damage in Sycamore.

7:40 p.m.: Video taken by freelance photographer Scott Lasker shows a tornado blasting debris through a rural area outside Sycamore. The Sycamore area saw some of the most well-defined tornadoes.

7:27 p.m.: The air traffic control tower at O’Hare International Airport is being evacuated. A gate hold is in effect, and some flights are delayed by about three hours, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. Inbound and outbound flights are in a holding pattern. Midway International Airport is also a ground stop.

This does NOT mean the airport has been evacuated.

7:20 p.m.: A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued until 8 p.m. for northern Cook and DuPage counties, with a “tornado possible” tag.

7:07 p.m.: Officials are evaluating the risk to O’Hare International Airport from the storms.

7:01 p.m.: CBS 2 Photographer Chris McKnight reports a squall line in Elburn. Meanwhile, viewer Dan Pojar sent dramatic video of a tornado on the ground in DeKalb.

6:45 p.m.: A tornado has touched down east of Lily Lake, according to storm spotters.

6:43 p.m.: A tornado has been confirmed at routes 47 and 64 in Virgil. Tree damage has been reported at Meredith and Beith roads.

6:37 p.m.: A large wedge tornado is on the ground in Kane County north of Maple Park.

6:30 p.m.: CBS 2’s Dana Kozlov talked with Jimmy Darnell, who reported the lights went out and the house began shaking as they went into the basement when the tornado hit in Burlington. He reported his sister’s car and a shed were damaged and a gazebo was destroyed, and he was without power.

6:28 p.m.: A new tornado warning has been issued for parts of Kane and DuPage counties until 7:30 p.m.

6:24 p.m.: Twitter user Alex Haberlie submitted this picture of a tornado in Sycamore.

Debris over sycamore pic.twitter.com/xiOs0p9Jv2 — Alex Haberlie (@alexhabe) August 9, 2021

6:21 p.m.: Large tornadoes are confirmed on the ground near Sycamore and St. Charles. The Sycamore tornado is described as a stovepipe tornado, and there is damage reported to a house and barn.

6:12 p.m.: Five tornado warnings are now in place for the CBS 2 viewing area from DeKalb County through Kane County. Sycamore, Elburn, and Cortland are under a tornado warning until 7 p.m.

6:07 p.m.: The tornado that was earlier over Burlington is now headed toward Elgin and South Elgin. CBS 2 Meteorologist Robb Ellis expects the system may hang on as it heads into Cook County.

6:04 p.m.: Northern Illinois University Professor Victor Gensini sent this photo of a large tornado in Burlington.

6:03 p.m.: A spotter reports a large tornado on the ground near South Elgin.

6:02 p.m.: A new tornado warning has been issued for southern DeKalb County.

5:56 p.m.: CBS 2’s Dana Kozlov is in Burlington, where sirens went off shortly before 6 p.m. A spotter earlier reported a large tornado west-southwest of Burlington, Illinois, near Lukens and Plank roads. CBS 2 Meteorologist Robb Ellis reported a dangerous debris signature was spotted near Burlington.

5:56 p.m.: Tornadic storms were seen near Elgin as well as in DeKalb County.

5:45 p.m.: A tornado warning has been issued until 6:30 p.m. for northeast Kane County.

5 p.m.: McHenry police also reported confirmed damage on Evergreen Circle, though there was no tornado warning in that area as of 5 p.m.

McHenry County resident Nancy Hodges told CBS 2’s Brad Edwards by phone that two series of warning sirens went off – but severe storms hit her house before that happened. She said it sounded like a train, as tornadoes are often described, and she said trees blew and her family headed to the basement.