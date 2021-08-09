CHICAGO (CBS) — Mayor Lightfoot declared a day of mourning and called for all flags to be flown at half staff after two Chicago Police officers were shot over the weekend, one of them fatally.

A 29-year-old female officer was killed and a male officer was left in critical condition. Late Sunday, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office confirmed the identity of the officer who was killed As Ella French.

She released a statement saying in part, “Please keep this officer in your prayers. Also keep the other officer who was shot in your prayers and his family and his friends and every day for the rest of his life, uplift him and support him. They will need our help as a city.”

Lightfoot also addressed concerns she called “another issue that has been lashing our city for too long.” Lightfoot said some believe the city does not do enough to help Chicago police or allow them to do their jobs while others believe police are not held accountable, “particularly in Black and brown neighborhoods,” and called on anyone making those arguments to “just stop.”

This was Lightfoot’s full statement: