CHICAGO (CBS) — Three teens and a 63-year-old man were hospitalized afteri being shot Monday afternoon in Chicago’s Old Town neighborhood.
The four were on the street in the 1300 block of North Hudson Avenue around 3:30 p.m. when four people in an unknown vehicle pulled up, got out of the vehicle and shot at the group. The shooters then got back in the vehicle and fled south on Hudson, Chicago police said.
A 16-year-old boy was shot in the calf and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition. The other 16-year-old boy was shot in the leg and also taken to Northwestern. A 14-year-old boy was shot in the foot and taken to Laurie Children’s Hospital in good condition. The 63-year-old man was shot in the buttocks and taken to Mount Sinai Medical Center where he was stabilized.
No one is in custody, and Area Three detectives are investigating.