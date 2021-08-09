CHICAGO (CBS)– New York lawyers in the case against R. Kelly are starting the process of picking jurors for his trial.
Federal prosecutors there have charged the singer with racketeering, kidnapping and sexually exploiting a minor.
In addition to the New York trial, R. Kelly is also facing numerous counts of sexual assault and abuse in Chicago, and engaging in prostitution with a minor in Minnesota.
Trial dates in those cases have not been set.