CHICAGO (CBS) — A legal setback for the woman known as the serial stowaway.
At a court hearing Monday, a judge denied Marilyn Hartman’s request to transfer her case to the mental health court.
Hartman, 69, has been arrested numerous times at O’Hare, Midway and other airports across the country, trying to sneak onto planes. Hartman said she has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.
She faces felony charges. Her case will be back in court next month when the state could offer her a chance to plead guilty.