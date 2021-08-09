SYCAMORE, Ill. (CBS) — Video from a rural area outside Sycamore showed a tornado blowing debris high through the air as dangerous storms pounded the area late Monday.
The video from freelance photographer Scott Lasker was shot about 3 1/2 miles outside the De Kalb County town.READ MORE: LIVE UPDATES: Dangerous Storms Spur Tornadoes In Greater Chicago Area
It was not clear what was blowing – whether pallets or even pieces of a house.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Severe Storms Bring Rounds Of Tornadoes To Greater Chicago Area
Multiple tornado warnings were issued through much of the area Monday afternoon and evening. Sycamore saw what appeared to be one of the most well-defined tornadoes.MORE NEWS: Serial Stowaway Marilyn Hartman Explains How She Repeatedly Got Past Airport Security; 'The Story Is Crazy'
LIVE UPDATES: Dangerous Storms Spur Tornadoes In Greater Chicago Area