CHICAGO (CBS) — The list is getting longer as the city of Chicago adds another 12 states to its travel advisory.
The city's department of public health (CDPH) added neighboring Wisconsin and Indiana to Chicago's travel advisory, which now stands at 33 states and two territories.
Last week, CDPH added five states to the list.
The list now includes: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, Wyoming, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands.
These states remain on the advisory: AL, AK, AZ, AR, FL, GA, HI, KS, KY, SC, UT, LA, MS, MO, NV, OK, TN, TX, WY, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands.
— ChiPublicHealth (@ChiPublicHealth) August 10, 2021
It’s the first time since April 19 that the travel advisory has more states over the 15 cases per day/100k population than under. The average daily case rate in the United States (per 100,000) residents is 25.4.
Unvaccinated visitors from states and territories on the city’s travel advisory are urged to either obtain a negative COVID-19 test result no more than 72 hours before arriving in Chicago, or quarantine for a 10-day period upon arrival.
Anyone who has been fully vaccinated is exempt from the travel advisory.
According to the city, returning Chicago residents and out-of-state visitors coming to Chicago are urged to get vaccinated and abide by all remaining federal, state, and local safety measures.
- Adhere to masking rules: Masks are required on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation traveling into, within, or out of the United States and in U.S. transportation hubs such as airports and stations.
- It is recommended that you bring a copy of your COVID-19 vaccination records while traveling.