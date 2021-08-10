CHICAGO (CBS) — A 14-year-old boy is facing a felony weapons charge in connection to a Monday afternoon shooting in Old Town, which left four people wounded, including the boy himself.
Police said, around 3:30 p.m. Monday, four people in a vehicle pulled up on the 1300 block of North Hudson Avenue, and started shooting at a group of people on the street.
Four people were wounded — a 63-year-old man shot in the buttocks, a 16-year-old boy shot in the calf, another 16-year-old boy shot in the leg, and a 14-year-old boy shot in the foot.
Tuesday afternoon, police said that 14-year-old boy was identified as one of the shooters, and had shot himself in the foot.
The boy is charged with one felony count of aggravated discharge of a firearm.
The other shooters got back in the vehicle and fled the scene after the attack.
Area Three detectives are investigating.