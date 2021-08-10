CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Bears take a break from hitting each other when joint practices with the Miami Dolphins start Wednesday ahead of Sunday’s game.

CBS 2’s Jackie Kostek has the story.

“I’m happy to be back, excited, just ready to compete.”

Pro Bowl safety Eddie Jackson getting in his first reps of training camp, after injuring his hamstring during offseason training. Jackson spent the first two weeks of camp inactive on the roster but active on the sideline – staying mentally sharp and itching to compete.

“Ogletree leading the team in picks in three days. Just seeing how he’s getting after the ball just makes me want to be back,” Jackson said.

Alex Olgetree, the eight-year-old league veteran, has barely picked up the Bears playbook since being signed to a one-year deal last week. But he’s already picking off the ball and earning praise from head coach Matt Nagy.

“I’ve never had that many interceptions in a practice. I guess they’re good for practice right now. Hopefully I can do that on Sundays,” Ogletree said.

“What a credit to him to be able to come in here. We’re down some numbers at linebacker and all he’s doing is making plays. You can’t ask for more than that,” Nagy said.

Nagy added that when it comes to the plan for Saturday’s matchup against the Dolphins, starters like Jackson will likely see two to three series of play. Which opens the door for rookie quarterback Justin Fields to see “valuable reps.”