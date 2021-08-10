CHICAGO (CBS) – Two brothers have been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of Chicago Police Officer Ella French and for critically wounding another officer.

Emonte Morgan, aka Monte Morgan, 21, is charged with First Degree Murder of a Peace Officer, Attempted First Degree Murder of a Peace Officer (two counts), Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon. Emonte Morgan pleaded guilty to a robbery charge filed in 2019 and sentenced to probation.

Eric Morgan, 22, is charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, and Obstruction of Justice for his role in the alleged crime. The third person, a woman in the car who fled the shooting, was not charged, Police Supt. David Brown said.

French was killed and her partner seriously wounded when they were shot after pulling over the Morgans’ car in West Englewood on Saturday. Officers with the Community Safety Team conducted a traffic stop around 9 p.m. Saturday near 63rd Street and Bell Avenue.

Supt. Brown said officers pulled over the car for an expired plate.

Police said when the officers first pulled over the driver, all three people inside the car got out – two men and a woman. The driver started running. The third officer ran after him. Then a passenger started to struggle with the second male officer.

That was when Officer French went to help her partner.

The shooter then struggled with both officers around the trunk and then inside the car.

Emonte Morgan struggled with Officer French from trunk of car to near the inside of the car, Brown said. He was originally seated in front passenger seat.

Officer French was shot, and then her partner was shot three times, CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot reported.

The third officer was heading back to the scene, when he heard the shots fired. Sources say two of the officer’s body worn cameras captured the entire shooting.

The gunman started shooting at the third officer, who returned fire, hitting the shooter, Le Mignot reported.

Officers put the wounded male and female officers into squad cars to bring them to the hospital. The dispatcher, Keith Thornton, with them the entire time on the radio – telling officers to start chest compressions.

A third individual, Jamal Danzy, 29, has been charged by the U.S. Attorney’s office with federal firearm violations. He is accused of buying the weapon and then providing the gun Eric Morgan, who Danzy knew was a felon and not allowed to buy a weapon himself.

Sources tell CBS 2 Emonte Morgan was the one who shot both officers, and who was also shot by the third officer.

Brown said Monday evening that the wounded officer is in critical condition, but is improving.

Meanwhile on Monday night, there was also a huge show of support for fallen Officer French, with dozens of police officers in attendance.

Large turnout from CPD officers for a baloon release at scene of the shooting. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/wM5bqL05Is — Charlie De Mar (@CharlieDeMar) August 9, 2021

Chicago Police Officer Erica Hernandez was a friend of French’s, and her former partner on the force. She led a balloon release for French along with the CPD’s chaplain.

“She did this job because she wanted to make a difference. She was confident, fearless, a little crazy – but that girl was absolutely courageous,” Hernandez told CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar.

Hernandez was especially pleased with the turnout at the balloon release.

“There are so many officers from different districts,” she said. “It’s a blessing to see so many people for Ella.”

Hernandez and French both came onto the force within months of one another, and shared the unbreakable link of being a female police officer.

Parents of a CPD officer stopped by the memorial for fallen officer Ella French. They left flowers and said a prayer “Even though she’s not our daughter she is still family.”https://t.co/EywRExpX7E@cbschicago pic.twitter.com/EDP4bQvZed — Charlie De Mar (@CharlieDeMar) August 9, 2021

“We all have a bond,” Hernandez said. “We are each other’s girls.”