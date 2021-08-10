CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was carjacked at gunpoint in broad daylight, and the victim tells CBS 2 she’s still in shock.

CBS 2’s Tara Molina found she’s not alone. She’s tracking the crime spree from the Bucktown neighborhood where it happened. There’s a crew police said is behind more of these brazen robberies.

One crew may be responsible for at least six other armed robberies and carjackings across the city. But the woman in Bucktown was the only one targeted in broad daylight.

Mar, whose last name is not being used, was inside her garage around 1 p.m. Monday when a car pulled up.

“I was kind of barricaded in.”

And she was surrounded by three men wearing full face masks.

“Three young guys. The first one had a gun, immediately leaned over into the car and put the gun to my head,” she said.

It happened fast.

“Two of the three guys backed up and sped off and the third guy drove behind him.”

Thankful she wasn’t hurt, she said police told her she did the right thing.

“Don’t put up a fight.”

She’s not the only victim. With Chicago police warning about a crime spree and a group of two to four armed young men. Another woman was carjacked and robbed at gunpoint on West Diversey Monday, in the 1400 block.

They’re crimes CBS 2 has tracked closely for more than a year now. There have been 925 carjackings in Chicago, as of August 2.

Compare that to 634 during the same time last year and 309 during the same time in 2019.

The woman, who had a gun on her temple just hours ago, has this message for anyone and everyone who lives in Chicago:

“I think the message is you can never be safe” she said. “That’s the reality of living in the city.”

Mar said she was impressed by how quickly Chicago police responded and how thorough they’ve been. She still doesn’t have her car back and no one is in custody.