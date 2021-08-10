CHICAGO (CBS) — Murdered Chicago Police Officer Ella French was being remembered Tuesday night for her heroism.

As CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reported, one family said Officer French helped save their baby’s life – rushing the 1-month-old to the hospital with lightning speed after the baby girl was shot in the head.

The family of the baby girl, Terriana Smith, never got to thank Officer French.

The family said they’ll never forget French’s quick-thinking and her kindness on the ride to the hospital.

The baby girl miraculously survived – and the family said it’s thanks to Officer French.

Terriana was one of seven people wounded that July night near 66th and Halsted streets. Within moments, mom and baby were en route to St. Bernard Hospital.

“They were like, ‘No, it was your baby niece,’” said Terriana’s uncle, Charles McKenziem, “and I couldn’t believe it – I’m like, wow.”

McKenzie is a nonviolence outreach worker himself.

“They’re the people I call when there’s things that need to be done,” he said.

He remembers the officer who calmed his sister down in the back of the car.

“My sister just was telling me, (French) was just saying, ‘Everything is going to be OK – we got you,’ calming my sister down; giving her inspirational words: ‘Hey, come, come, come on, we’re going to make it through this – and she was just nursing her all the way to the hospital,” McKenzie said. “She did her part as an officer. She did her part as an officer.”

The family calls it nothing short of a miracle that baby Terriana was released from the hospital with a clean bill of health.

“She never had a chance to thank her,” McKenzie said.

The family never got the chance because Officer French’s life was taken Saturday night. The family recognized her immediately from the pictures on the news.

“She was a great officer. She was a great officer,” McKenzie said. “I just believe I prayed every day, and just was praying that God would pull her through.”

The family says baby Terriana’s recovery astounds them every day. They know someone is watching over her.

“We want to thank you,” McKenzie said. “We send out condolences and anything we can do – my family – we will, to help.”

Chicago Police also confirmed to us that it was Officer French who helped transport the baby back on July 1. At last check, there were no suspects in custody in that case, and Area One detectives were still investigating.