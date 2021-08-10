CHICAGO (CBS)– Severe storms moved through the area Monday night and the active weather pattern continues.
A Heat Advisory is in effect through Tuesday evening with a heat index near 105 degrees.
Storm chances increase by Tuesday evening with strong to severe conditions. Threats include damaging winds, hail and isolated tornadoes.