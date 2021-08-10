DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By Laura Bannon
Filed Under:Chicago Weather, Forecast, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS)– Severe storms moved through the area Monday night and the active weather pattern continues.

More storms are expected Tuesday ahead of a dangerously hot day.

READ MORE: 'You Don't Treat Dogs Like This': Mother Says Bedridden Son Neglected At South Loop Nursing Home

READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Cleanup Underway Tuesday Morning After Severe Storms Overnight

A Heat Advisory is in effect through Tuesday evening with a heat index near 105 degrees.

MORE NEWS: Chicago Weather: Nighttime Tornado Warnings In Will County Follow Earlier Suspected Tornadoes West Of Chicago; Heat Advisory Tuesday

Storm chances increase by Tuesday evening with strong to severe conditions. Threats include damaging winds, hail and isolated tornadoes.

Laura Bannon