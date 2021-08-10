CAROL STREAM, Ill. (CBS) — Dozens of COVID-19 cases have been diagnosed at a sprawling north suburban nursing home – despite 90 percent of the residents there being vaccinated.

CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar went looking for answers Tuesday.

Covenant Living at Windsor Park in Carol Stream sits on 60 acres of what they describe as country club-like living — filled with trees, flowers, and five lakes stocked with fish.

“She has basically stayed in her room because she’s being very cautious,” said Gina Osterkorn, who was there visiting her mother.

But Osterkorn’s 94-year-old mom is back on high alert after a recent spike in COVID cases at Covenant Living at Windsor Park has led to mask mandates, a ban on group meals, and limited activities.

Visits to skilled nursing and assisted living patients have been put on hold – all in precautions to limit the spread.

“Recently, they started having us wear masks inside at all times – and they quit serving food out of the restaurant and the grill,” Osterkorn said.

Since July 23, the retirement community self-reported 44 residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 – along with six employees.

Citing privacy reasons, the facility won’t say how many of those infected are breakthrough cases of vaccinated people.

State data shows that 90.0 percent of all residents are vaccinated, and nearly 78 percent of the employees

“Of course, we’re all concerned because, the elderly seem to take a big hit from it,” Osterkorn said.

The facility put out the following statement:

“The health and safety of our residents, their family members and our employees is a top priority at Covenant Living at Windsor Park. With that in mind, we have been in constant contact with IDPH and the DuPage County Health Department regarding our current situation of independent living residents who’ve tested positive for COVID-19. We are fortunate that while some of those who’ve tested positive are experiencing symptoms, many are asymptomatic. For privacy reasons, we cannot disclose if the residents were vaccinated or not, but we’ve made the vaccine available to every resident and all employees. “To aid in mitigating any further spread, we’ve implemented measures to include required masking of residents outside of their apartments, have implemented meal delivery services, and are also limiting group activities. In addition, we have temporarily halted any visitations to our skilled nursing and assisted living, unless for compassionate visits. “We cannot reiterate enough how we continue to work closely with the local and state health authorities in working through guidelines for infection control and enhanced disinfection cleanings within residents’ rooms and all common areas community wide. The health and safety of our residents and employees remains our highest priority.” MORE NEWS: Mother Of Brothers Charged In Officer Ella French's Murder Taken Into Custody

Since March 2020 – when Covenant Living at Windsor Park began keeping COVID-19 data – a total of 232 residents or employees have tested positive for COVID-19. A total of 21 residents have died.