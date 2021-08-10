CHICAGO (CBS/AP) — Freddy Peralta pitched effectively into the sixth inning, Avisail García smacked a go-ahead two-run homer and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Chicago Cubs 4-2 in the first game of a doubleheader.
Willy Adamas and Lorenzo Cain also went deep for the Brewers, who are a major league-best 35-19 on the road.
Peralta allowed two runs on five hits in 5 1/3 innings. The All-Star right-hander struck out eight and walked two. Devin Williams got the final three outs for his second save after loading the bases with one out in the seventh.
Final (Game 1): Brewers 4, Cubs 2. pic.twitter.com/xEviqvHEGY
— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 10, 2021
