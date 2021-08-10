CHICAGO (CBS) — The mother of two brothers charged in the murder of Chicago Police officer Ella French was taken into custody Tuesday after causing a disturbance at the hospital where one of her sons is being treated.

The mother became angry at Christ Hospital in Oak Lawn when she was unable to see her son, Emonte Morgan, 21, who is being held without bond, accused of fatally shooting French. Eric Morgan is also charged and held without bond. Emonte Morgan was shot by a Chicago Police officer after he allegedly fatally shot French and critically wounded her fellow officer.

Video posted on social media shows the mother on the hospital floor, yelling for her son before she was handcuffed by Chicago Police. It is unclear what charges the mother may face.

Emonte Morgan, aka Monte Morgan, is charged with one count of first-degree murder of a peace officer, two counts of attempted first-degree murder of a peace officer, one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and one count of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.

His brother, Eric Morgan is charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, and obstruction of justice; accused of trying to dispose of the murder weapon, before he was detained by a group of civilians not far from the scene of the shooting.

At the time of the shooting, Emonte Morgan was on probation after pleading guilty to a 2019 robbery charge. Eric Morgan also was on probation, for a theft conviction in Wisconsin, according to prosecutors.

At both bond hearings on Tuesday, Cook County prosecutors said French and two other officers were on patrol in a marked squad car around 9 p.m. Saturday, when they pulled over a gray SUV with expired plates near 63rd and Bell.

Prosecutors said Eric Morgan was driving the SUV, while Emonte Morgan was in the back seat, and a woman was in the front passenger seat. There was open alcohol in the vehicle, and the woman was not wearing a seat belt.